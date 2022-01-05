Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

