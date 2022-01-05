Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

