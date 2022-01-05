Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $310,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 42.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 4,115.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,408 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

