Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $51.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

