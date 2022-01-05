Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 378 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average is $194.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.