Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 551 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $108.79 and a one year high of $137.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.07.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

