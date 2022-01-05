Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 551 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.07. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

