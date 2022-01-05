Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 992,152 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $19.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

