Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

