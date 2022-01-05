Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 210 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth $5,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

