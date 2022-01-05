Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,514 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

