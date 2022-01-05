Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 310 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TR. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 121.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

TR stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

