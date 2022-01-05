Reviewing Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 8 1 0 2.00 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 10.80% 13.92% 5.32% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.47 $1.30 billion $2.48 13.79 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment comprises branded, temperature controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses in the branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

