Reviewing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and FuelCell Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $69.58 million 30.99 -$101.06 million ($0.32) -18.38

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -145.23% -16.81% -11.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.44%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats FuelCell Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc. develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. It provides solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation, combined heat and power, distributed hydrogen, carbon capture and hydrogen-based long duration storage. The Company’s platform has the differentiating ability to do all these applications utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas, propane among others sources. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

