Reviewing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GoHealth and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 4 3 0 2.43 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 145.34%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Tian Ruixiang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.50 -$44.27 million $0.09 45.67 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 4.33 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

