Reviewing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Overstock.com alerts:

This table compares Overstock.com and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 13.05% 26.03% 15.19% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Overstock.com presently has a consensus target price of $119.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.39%. Honest has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 98.17%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Honest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 0.99 $56.00 million $7.69 7.62 Honest $300.52 million 2.36 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Honest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.