Reviewing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synchrony Financial and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus target price of $58.85, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 156.18%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.64 $1.39 billion $7.09 6.79 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 27.12% 30.68% 4.19% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

