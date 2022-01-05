Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 9.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.00. 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

