Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,538.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $27,538.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00128362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

