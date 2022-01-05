River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 2,300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.81 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

