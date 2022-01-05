River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $181.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.