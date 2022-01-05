RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,152. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

