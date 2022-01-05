Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of HOOD opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

