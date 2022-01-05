Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 4.7%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.66 and last traded at $98.26. 110,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,100,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,525 shares of company stock valued at $59,442,957.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

