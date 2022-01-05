Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 641,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 442,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,981. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $557.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.25.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

