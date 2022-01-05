Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 1,000,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
