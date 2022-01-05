Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 1,000,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

