ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00356692 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.