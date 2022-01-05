Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.53. 492,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,358. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.76. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

