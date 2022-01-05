Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $470.16 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

