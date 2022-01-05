Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 128,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,052. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

