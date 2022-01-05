Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 128,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,052. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
