Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 3,251 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,152,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,853,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,041,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.07. 445,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,959,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

