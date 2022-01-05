Rossmore Private Capital Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

ABT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.89. 61,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

