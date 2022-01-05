Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,727 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 3,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

