Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,919.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

