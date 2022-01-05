Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 428 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

