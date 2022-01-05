Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,300” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,777.50 ($37.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,638.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,677.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.