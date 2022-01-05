Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.63) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.91).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,647.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,545.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

