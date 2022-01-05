Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.76) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.47) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.55) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.49).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 525.60 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 349.50 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 501.19. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

