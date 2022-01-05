Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 175,765 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.30% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $60,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

