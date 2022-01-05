Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $78,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,356,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.