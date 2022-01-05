Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,559,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 80,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $76,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KMI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

