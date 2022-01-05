Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $64.87 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,138 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Duke Realty worth $64,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 224,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

