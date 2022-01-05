Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.73 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $66,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

