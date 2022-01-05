Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.28 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.01% of EastGroup Properties worth $68,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.80.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $222.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.07. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

