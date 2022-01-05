RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

