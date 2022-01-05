S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on S&T in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

SANT stock opened at €14.96 ($17.00) on Tuesday. S&T has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a one year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.70 and its 200 day moving average is €20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $988.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.73.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

