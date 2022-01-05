Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 26th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

