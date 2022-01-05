Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 26th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $4.81.
In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 in the last three months.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
