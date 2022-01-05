SafeCapital Reaches Market Cap of $16,656.28 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $16,656.28 and $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021949 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.