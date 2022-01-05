SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.94 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $370.30 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00072058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.59 or 0.08007275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.53 or 1.00540485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007581 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

