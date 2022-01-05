SafePal One Day Volume Reaches $34.07 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002853 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $134.84 million and approximately $34.07 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046538 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002627 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.